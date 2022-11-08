Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 16% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $94.43 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

