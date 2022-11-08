Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

