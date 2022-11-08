Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

