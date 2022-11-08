Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 602 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

