Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

