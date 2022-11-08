Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of ROK opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

