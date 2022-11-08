Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS opened at $362.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $413.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

