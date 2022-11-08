Lmcg Investments LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

