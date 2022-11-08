Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

