Lmcg Investments LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

