Lmcg Investments LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $328.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,963 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

