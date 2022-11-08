Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,830,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, "Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining."
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
