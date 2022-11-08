Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,830,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,802,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026406 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $208.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

