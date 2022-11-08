Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.56 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.83.

LGND traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. 305,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

