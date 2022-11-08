Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $562,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Allstate stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

