Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

