Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

