Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.57 EPS.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

