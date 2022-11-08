Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys 9,750 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.