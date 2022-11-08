Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 600

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 600 ($6.91) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 630 ($7.25) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.95) to GBX 546 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.35) to GBX 760 ($8.75) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Investec raised Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $636.29.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LCSHF opened at $6.22 on Monday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.