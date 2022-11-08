Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.37) to GBX 675 ($7.77) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.04) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec raised Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.35) to GBX 760 ($8.75) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.95) to GBX 546 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $636.29.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

