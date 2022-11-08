Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $9.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

