L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

