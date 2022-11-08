Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %
KFY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
