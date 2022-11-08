Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %

KFY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.