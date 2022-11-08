KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $173,058.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

