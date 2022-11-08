Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0641 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $64,700.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

