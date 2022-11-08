Komodo Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $390,796.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00249123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00086566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,958 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

