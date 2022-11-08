KOK Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. KOK has a total market cap of $84.38 million and approximately $621,857.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00048210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004809 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00251209 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.17653006 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $737,909.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

