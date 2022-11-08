KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.30. 63,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,588. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,146 shares of company stock worth $3,893,269. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

