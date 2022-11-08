Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 535 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

