Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.4 %

LULU stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.50.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

