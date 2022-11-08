Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $549,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

