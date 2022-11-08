Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 177.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

