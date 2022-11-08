Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 177.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
