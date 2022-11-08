Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 930 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.00.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

