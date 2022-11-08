Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,396,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,444,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 787,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinross Gold Company Profile

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

