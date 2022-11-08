Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €83.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($99.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 3,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.