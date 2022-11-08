KILT Protocol (KILT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,180.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $64,729,202,599,847.40 billion and $114,180.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

