Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,770 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

