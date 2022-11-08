Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,732,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

