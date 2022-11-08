Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

