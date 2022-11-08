Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.27 and a 200-day moving average of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

