Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,838 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

