Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $54,314,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after acquiring an additional 465,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,007. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.