Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases Shares of 217,853 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

