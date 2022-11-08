Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,371. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.