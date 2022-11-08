Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,752. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

