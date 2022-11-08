Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 474 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.22. The company had a trading volume of 70,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,012. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.91. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

