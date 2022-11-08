Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 591,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.