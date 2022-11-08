Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.81. The stock had a trading volume of 216,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,051. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.