Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.27. 50,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

