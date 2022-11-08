Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 290,953 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 576,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,065,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

